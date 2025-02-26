G5 Football Daily

2025 NFL Combine: G5 Prospects, How To Watch, Drills

Joe Londergan

Nov 1, 2024; Boise, Idaho, USA; Boise State Broncos defensive end Ahmed Hassanein (91) reacts during the second half against the San Diego State Aztecs at Albertsons Stadium. Boise State defeats San Diego State 56-24. Mandatory Credit: Brian Losness-Imagn Images
Nov 1, 2024; Boise, Idaho, USA; Boise State Broncos defensive end Ahmed Hassanein (91) reacts during the second half against the San Diego State Aztecs at Albertsons Stadium. Boise State defeats San Diego State 56-24. Mandatory Credit: Brian Losness-Imagn Images / Brian Losness-Imagn Images
In this story:

The 2022 NFL Combine begins this Thursday with 22 stars from the Group of Five among the over 300 players looking to boost their profiles for April's NFL Draft. They'll do this through a series of drills, as well as interviews with media and team representatives to determine their best fit in the National Football League.

Here's the schedule, drill list, and G5 players to watch for the four-day event in Indianapolis, Indiana.

How To Watch

NFL Network

Defensive Linemen/Linebackers - Thursday, February 27 - 3 p.m. ET // Noon PT

Defensive Backs/TIght Ends - Friday, February 28 - 3 p.m. ET // Noon PT

Quarterbacks/Wide Receivers/Running Backs - Saturday, March 1 - 1 p.m. ET // 10 a.m. PT

Offensive Lineman - Sunday, March 2 - 1 p.m. ET // 10 a.m. PT

Drills

  • 40-yard dash
  • 20-yard shuttle
  • 60-yard shuttle
  • 3-cone drill
  • Vertical jump
  • Broad jump
  • Bench press
  • Position drills

G5 Invitees

Quarterbacks

  • Seth Henigan - Memphis

Wide Receivers

  • Roc Taylor - Memphis
  • Tory Horton - Colorado State
  • Nick Nash - San Jose State
  • Jalen Royals - Utah State
  • Ricky White III - UNLV

Running Backs

  • Ashton Jeanty - Boise State (Not Doing Drills)

Tight Ends

  • Harold Fannin Jr. - Bowling Green

Offensive Linemen

  • Clay Webb - Jacksonville State
  • Chase Lundt - Connecticut

Defensive Linemen

  • Darius Alexander - Toledo
  • Ahmed Hassanein - Boise State
  • Mike Green - Marshall

Defensive Backs

  • Zah Frazier, UTSA - CB
  • Rayuan Lane III - Navy - Safety
  • Caleb Ransaw - Tulane - Safety
  • Shavon Revel Jr. - East Carolina - CB (Not Doing Drills)
  • Upton Stout - Western Kentucky - CB
  • Maxen Hook - Toledo - Safety
  • Kitan Crawford - Nevada - Safety
  • Bilhal Kone - Western Michigan - CB

Linebackers

  • Jackson Woodard - UNLV

Delaware running back Marcus Yarns will also participate following the Blue Hens' final FCS season

More Reading Material From G5 Football Daily

feed

Published
Joe Londergan
JOE LONDERGAN

Joe covers college sports from the Group of Five ranks and beyond. He has worked in the sports industry since 2008, earned a bachelor's degree from the University of Louisville, and a Master's degree from Seattle University.

Home/AAC