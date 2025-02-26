2025 NFL Combine: G5 Prospects, How To Watch, Drills
The 2022 NFL Combine begins this Thursday with 22 stars from the Group of Five among the over 300 players looking to boost their profiles for April's NFL Draft. They'll do this through a series of drills, as well as interviews with media and team representatives to determine their best fit in the National Football League.
Here's the schedule, drill list, and G5 players to watch for the four-day event in Indianapolis, Indiana.
How To Watch
Defensive Linemen/Linebackers - Thursday, February 27 - 3 p.m. ET // Noon PT
Defensive Backs/TIght Ends - Friday, February 28 - 3 p.m. ET // Noon PT
Quarterbacks/Wide Receivers/Running Backs - Saturday, March 1 - 1 p.m. ET // 10 a.m. PT
Offensive Lineman - Sunday, March 2 - 1 p.m. ET // 10 a.m. PT
Drills
- 40-yard dash
- 20-yard shuttle
- 60-yard shuttle
- 3-cone drill
- Vertical jump
- Broad jump
- Bench press
- Position drills
G5 Invitees
Quarterbacks
- Seth Henigan - Memphis
Wide Receivers
- Roc Taylor - Memphis
- Tory Horton - Colorado State
- Nick Nash - San Jose State
- Jalen Royals - Utah State
- Ricky White III - UNLV
Running Backs
- Ashton Jeanty - Boise State (Not Doing Drills)
Tight Ends
- Harold Fannin Jr. - Bowling Green
Offensive Linemen
- Clay Webb - Jacksonville State
- Chase Lundt - Connecticut
Defensive Linemen
- Darius Alexander - Toledo
- Ahmed Hassanein - Boise State
- Mike Green - Marshall
Defensive Backs
- Zah Frazier, UTSA - CB
- Rayuan Lane III - Navy - Safety
- Caleb Ransaw - Tulane - Safety
- Shavon Revel Jr. - East Carolina - CB (Not Doing Drills)
- Upton Stout - Western Kentucky - CB
- Maxen Hook - Toledo - Safety
- Kitan Crawford - Nevada - Safety
- Bilhal Kone - Western Michigan - CB
Linebackers
- Jackson Woodard - UNLV
Delaware running back Marcus Yarns will also participate following the Blue Hens' final FCS season