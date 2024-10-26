#24 Navy Doomed By 6 Turnovers in 51-14 Loss to #12 Notre Dame
Navy's undefeated start to the season came to an end on Saturday. The #24 Midshipmen fell to the #12 Notre Dame Fighting Irish at New Jersey's MetLife Stadium by a final score of 51-14. After not turning the ball over in the last five games, five lost fumbles and an interception marked the most turnovers for Navy since 2002.
It's tough to say how big of a factor it was exactly, but Navy quarterback Blake Horvath was clearly affected by a thumb injury coming into the game. He completed seven passes on 13 attempts for 88 yards and an interception. While he had 14 carries for 129 rushing yards and a touchdown, he was also credited with two lost fumbles. Horvath also dropped what would have been a touchdown catch in the end zone on a trick play in the second half.
Three different Navy players were credited with two lost fumbles as the Midshipmen totaled 310 yards of offense, their second-lowest total of the season. The Midshipmen also lost fumbles on two punt returns, both of which Notre Dame turned into touchdowns. Notre Dame had 13 points off of turnovers and a defensive touchdown on the day.
Q1 - An Early Hole
It was a rough start to the day for the Midshipmen. After Notre Dame scored on their opening possession, Navy's first offensive drive was disastrous. Alex Tecza dropped a pitch from Horvath, which the Irish returned to inside the ten-yard line. That marked Navy's first offensive turnover since Week One against Bucknell. Riley Leonard found the FIU transfer Kris Mitchell in the end zone a few plays later. Then, just when Navy appeared to have some momentum on offense, a personal foul backed them up into their own territory, where Horvath fumbled the ball into the hands of the Irish. Notre Dame would miss a short field goal attempt, keeping their lead at 14-0 to end the first quarter.
Q2 - Too Many Mistakes
To start the second quarter, Navy found their footing a bit, as Horvath ripped off of a 47-yard touchdown rush to cut the lead to seven points. However, the Irish ripped countered with a 64-yard score from Jeremiyah Love. Later, after forcing a Notre Dame punt, the Midshipmen fumbled the return and allowed the Irish continue a drive that eventually ended in Love's second touchdown of the day. That put the Irish up 28-7. A long Horvath run got the Mids back into Notre Dame territory, but the drive stalled and resulted in a missed field goal attempt from the Irish 23. Leonard quickly engineered a nine-play, 63-yard drive to get three more points on the board before the half, putting Notre Dame up 31-7.
Q3 - A Navy Touchdown, But Even More Mistakes
Navy took the second half kickoff, getting back in the end zone with a 12-play drive that took up nearly half the third quarter. On Notre Dame's next possession, a defensive miscommunication for Navy left Beaux Collins open in the end zone for a 37-yard touchdown pass. When Navy failed to field the ensuing kickoff, they got the ball at their own four-yard line. Horvath fumbled again, and Jaylen Sneed jumped on it in the end zone to extend the Irish lead to 44-14, with a missed extra point.
Q4 - The White Flag Waived After Another Fumble
The Midshipmen's first possession of the first quarter made it into the red zone, but the ball would be picked off by the Irish in the end zone. Again, the Navy defense forced a punt as Leonard was replaced for the day...but, the Midshipmen fumbled the punt, giving Notre Dame backup QB Steve Angeli a possession in the red zone. That eventually set up a four-yard touchdown rush for running back Kedren Young. Braxton Woodson entered the game at quarterback for Navy at that point, as both teams proceeded to run out the clock.
Navy return to AAC play next weekend at Rice as they fall to 6-1 overall. The Midshipmen's conference title hopes are still in play, as they remain 4-0 in that category. With the loss, Navy will likely fall out of the Week 10 rankings.
