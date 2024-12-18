#25 Memphis Survives Frisco Bowl Shootout Against West Virginia 42-37
In Tuesday night's 2024 edition of the Scooter's Coffee Frisco Bowl, the #25 Memphis Tigers powered past the West Virginia Mountaineers 42-37 for their fourth bowl win in as many appearances with Ryan Silverfield at the helm.
With a record of 11-2, the Tigers also reach their second-highest victory total in school history (12 wins in 2019). Here's how things went down...
A Wild Finish
Up five points in the final minute, Memphis opted to try and kick a 50-yard field goal to go up eight points. However, Tristian Vandenberg pushed that kick wide right.
WVU then mounted a drive into Memphis territory, but Elijah Herring intercepted Garret Greene on a deep pass. Herring first appeared to fumble the ball while returning that interception, which the Mountaineers recovered…however, video review ruled that Herring was initiating a slide and giving himself up, meaning he was down by rule at the time of the fumble. That left only eight seconds left on the clock, which Seth Henigan kneeled away to close things out.
What West Virginia Did Right
The first half was mostly Memphis, save for a few critical plays by the West Virginia offense. Quarterback Garrett Greene found Hudson Clement for 33 yards for a touchdown halfway through the second quarter to get his team on the board. On WVU's next possession, Greene cut into the Memphis lead further with a 56-yard rushing TD.
Clement finished with one of the best stat lines of his two seasons with the Mountaineers: 11 catches for 166 yards and two touchdowns. Greene threw for a season-high of 328 yards and running back CJ Donaldson Jr. also added two hard-fought rushing touchdowns in a valiant losing effort.
The Mountaineers posted more total yards than the Tigers in the loss (534-474).
Seth Henigan's Final Game
In his final college football game, Memphis quarterback Seth Henigan further cemented his legacy as one of the best quarterbacks in the history of the American Athletic Conference. Henigan finished with 18 completions on 26 attempts for 294 yards and two touchdowns, plus 61 rushing yards.
This performance put Henigan over 14,000 passing yards for his career, making him the only QB in AAC history to reach that mark, and putting him inside the top 15 in NCAA history. Henigan also reached 104 career touchdown passes, tying Clayton Tune's AAC career record.
Big Plays From All Over the Memphis Roster
Henigan was far from the only contributor to the Memphis victory.
Three different running backs scored rushing touchdowns for Memphis: Mario Anderson Jr., Greg Desrosiers Jr., and Brandon Thomas. The three combined with Henigan for 180 rushing yards in this game. Roc Taylor and Demeer Blankumsee both went over 100 yards receiving, with Blankumsee hauling in a touchdown. Anderson also caught a short touchdown pass from Henigan.
Defensively, linebacker Chandler Martin posted a career-high with 17 tackles in the Tigers' win.
