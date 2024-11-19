4 Names To Watch in Florida Atlantic Football Head Coach Search
Following a 6-16 stint over 22 games as Florida Atlantic’s head coach, Tom Herman was relieved as his duties by the university on Monday morning.
The move comes as the Owls are in the midst of a 2-8 season, on track for their worst season since the final year of Howard Schnellenberger’s tenure, which saw FAU go 1-11.
"I extend my appreciation to Tom Herman for his dedication to our university and our student-athletes," said FAU Athletic Director Brian White. "I informed Tom of my decision this morning and then met with the staff and team. We firmly believe in our ability to win championships and compete for bowl games, and that remains our standard.
"A national search begins immediately. With the integrity of the search in mind, I will have no further public comment until the announcement of the Owls' next head football coach."
As FAU’s search for their next head coach is underway, here’s a look at several possible candidates.
James Coley – wide receivers coach at Georgia
Georgia wide receivers coach James Coley is a Miami native who in addition to having coached in South Florida high schools, has stints at Miami, Florida State, FIU and with the Miami Dolphins. Coley would bring an offensive mind to FAU, with the program having flourished under Lane Kiffin.
Jovan Dewitt – Florida International defensive coordinator
FIU defensive coordinator Jovan Dewitt has spent several seasons coaching in the Sunshine State, first at FAU from 2012-2013, then at UCF from 2016-2017 and his current three season stint as the Panthers’ DC. Dewitt’s units have steadily improved and the 49-year-old has strong ties to South Florida.
Tim Harris Jr. – UCF offensive coordinator/receivers coach
The son of legendary South Florida high school coach Tim “Ice” Harris, Tim Harris Jr. has excellent recruiting ties to the area having served as an assistant at Florida International and Miami, along with a stint as a high school coach in Miami. Harris Jr. was in the running for the FIU job that ultimately went to Mike MacIntyre and could be an option there as well, should the Panthers move on from MacIntyre.
Charlie Weis Jr. – Ole Miss offensive coordinator
Weis Jr. wouldn’t just be a home-run hire, he would be a complete grand slam. The 31-year-old coaching prodigy comes from a coaching family as the son of former longtime NFL coach Charlie Weis. While the younger Weis is on the coaching fast track serving under Lane Kiffin at Ole Miss, a return to FAU where he served as OC under Kiffin from 2018-2019 could be a great first head coaching job for Weis Jr.
