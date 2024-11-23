5 G5 College Football Games You Should Watch Today (November 23, 2024)
No. 19 Army (9-0, 7-0 AAC) @ No. 6 Notre Dame (9-1 FBS Independent) (@ Yankee Stadium) – 6 PM ET – NBC/Peacock
Arguably the most intriguing matchup of the weekend, No. 19 Army heads to the Bronx to take on No. 6 Notre Dame. The key for the Black Knights will be playing on their terms. If Army can establish the run and limit possessions, Marcus Freeman’s club could be prime for an upset. However, if Notre Dame starts fast, Army doesn’t have the offensive personnel to play from behind.
Western Kentucky (7-3, 5-1 Conference USA) @ Liberty (7-2, 4-2 Conference USA) – 12 PM ET - ESPN+
Conference USA fans have had this matchup circled on the calendar for a while now. Few could have seen the Hilltoppers’ 12-7 loss last weekend to Louisiana Tech coming. The loss puts WKU in a must-win situation against Liberty, who are looking to climb back into the CUSA title game hunt with a win.
Colorado State (7-3 5-0 Mountain West) @ Fresno State (5-5, 3-3 Mountain West) – 9:30 PM ET – CBS Sports Network
Is it time to put some respect on Jay Norvell’s Colorado State team’s name? The Rams head to Fresno as three-point underdogs, despite being undefeated in conference play and squarely in the driver’s seat to make the Mountain West title game. Fresno State quarterback Mikey Keene is one of the top signal-callers amongst the Group of Five ranks and gives the Bulldogs a chance to upset the Rams.
Marshall (7-3, 5-1 Sun Belt) @ Old Dominion (4-6, 3-3 Sun Belt) – 6:30 PM ET - ESPNU
Ricky Rahne and Old Dominion are looking to hang on to their bowl hopes as the Monarchs welcome a surging Marshall team to Norfolk on Saturday. Five of ODU’s six losses have come by one-score or less and Charles Huff’s Marshall team can’t afford to slip up as they’re hoping to make a Sun Belt title game appearance.
UConn (7-3) vs Syracuse (7-3, 4-3 Atlantic Coast) - 11 AM ET - ACC Network
Our final game to watch takes us to Central New York as Jim Mora’s UConn team are looking to score an upset over Syracuse. After one bowl appearance in 10 seasons, Mora has already led the Huskies to two bowl berths in three seasons. Scoring a win over Syracuse would send a major statement in the northeast and help UConn establish themselves as a top non-Power Four team.
