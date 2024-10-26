5 G5 College Football Games You Should Watch Today (October 26, 2024)
New Mexico (3-4) @ Colorado State (4-3) - 5 PM ET - Mountain West Network
Off to a 2-0 start in Mountain West Conference play, if Colorado State keep winning, they could still sneak into the league championship game in early December. Meanwhile, New Mexico might have themselves figured out, ripping off three straight wins after starting the year 0-4.
Louisiana-Monroe (5-1) @ South Alabama (3-4) - 5 PM ET - ESPN+
Bryant Vincent's ULM Warhawks have a chance to lock up bowl eligibility for the first time since 2018. To do so, they'll have to get through a 4-3 South Alabama team led by a hard-to-defend dual-threat quarterback Gio Lopez. Lopez has thrown 13 touchdowns with just one interception, and added three rushing touchdowns this season.
San Jose State (5-2) @ Fresno State (4-3) - 8 PM ET - truTV/MAX
A team led by Ken Niumatalolo having quite a bit of success in a variation of the run-and-shoot is an underappreciated storyline in the Group of Five this season. The Spartans face a Fresno State team with some very good pieces (former UCF quarterback Mikey Keene, for example) but haven't been the most consistent club this year.
Tulane (5-2) @ North Texas (5-2) - 12 PM ET - ESPN2
The Green Wave and the Mean Green are both still in play for a berth in the AAC title game, but neither can really spare a conference loss in that regard. Tulane is #2 in the AAC in total defense, North Texas is #1 in the league in total offense. Can the Mean Green's defense step up after allowing 445.7 yards per game so far this season?
#24 Navy (6-0) vs #12 Notre Dame (6-1) (@ MetLife Stadium) - 12 PM ET - ABC
Two historic rivals. Two playoff resumes on the line. Two impressive mobile quarterbacks. It might not be a conference game for the AAC's Midshipmen, but the Irish are the toughest test they've faced so far, and probably the toughest they will face in the regular season this year.
