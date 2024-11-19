5 Names To Watch in Charlotte Football Head Coach Search
Biff Poggi’s stint in Charlotte has come to an end after a 6-16 mark over 22 games. Poggi’s hire was one that made headlines and later raised eyebrows after the former Baltimore area high school coach and Michigan assistant coach came with a boisterous style.
However, Poggi was never able to find on-field success, despite his attempts to reshape the roster through back-to-back heavy portal overhauls.
Now, Charlotte Athletic Director Mike Hill is essentially starting over after dismissing Will Healy halfway through the 2022 season.
Here are several names to watch as candidates at Charlotte.
Pep Hamilton
Longtime NFL and college assistant Pep Hamilton was in the running for the job when Poggi was ultimately hired. The 50-year-old Hamilton is a Charlotte native who has had success with several different organizations and would be an instant fit in his hometown.
Aaron Curry – Pittsburgh Steelers assistant
Fayetteville, N.C. native Aaron Curry would be a bit of a splash hire, given the former NFL No. 4 overall pick’s name recognition. Curry began his coaching career with the Niners, spending six seasons with the program.
Mike Minter
Another hire that would come with name recognition is former Campbell head coach Mike Minter. Minter was a beloved player for 10 seasons with the Carolina Panthers and has head coaching experience, spending 11 seasons at FCS Campbell.
Glenn Spencer – Wake Forest linebackers coach
Longtime collegiate assistant Glenn Spencer spent one season with Charlotte, serving as former Niners head coach Brad Lambert’s defensive coordinator in 2018. In that season, Spencer helped transform Alex Highsmith into one of the top defensive players in the nation.
Shane Montgomery – UMass interim head coach
Currently the interim head coach at UMass with Don Brown’s dismissal earlier this week, Shane Montgomery spent one season on Charlotte’s staff in 2018 as offensive coordinator. However, the 57-year-old has strong ties to the Carolina’s, having played and coached at NC State and East Carolina.
Alex Atkins – Former Florida State offensive coordinator
Understandably, the name of a coach who was fired during this cycle doesn’t seem like the most attractive of names.
However, former Florida State offensive coordinator and offensive line coach Alex Atkins was considered one of the fastest risers as an assistant coach, before the Seminoles complete collapse this season.
Atkins’ name was part of recent coaching searches at South Florida and was in the running for the Charlotte job before Poggi was hired. Atkins spent the 2019 season at Charlotte as OC and offensive line coach, helping the Niners to their only bowl berth in program history.
