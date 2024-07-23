AAC Football Media Poll: Memphis Tigers Picked To Finish First
As the American Athletic Conference began the league's annual Media Days festivities in Texas, the media poll for the 2024 season was released.
Ryan Silverfield's Memphis Tigers are the favorite to claim the league crown.
Memphis received 23 of a possible 30 first-place votes to finish with 409 points in the poll, while UTSA was second with 368 points. The Roadrunners, who went 9-4 in their first season in The American last year, had four first-place votes.
The Tigers have been picked by multiple outlets to win the Group of Five's guaranteed spot in the College Football Playoff by finishing the season as the highest-ranked conference champion in the category.
The Tigers are coming off the back of a season where they reached the ten-win mark, defeating Iowa State in the AutoZone Liberty Bowl. Silverfield has a record of 31-18 in four seasons as Memphis' head coach.
Notably, Memphis return three-year starter Seth Henigan at quarterback, who has thrown for just under 11,000 yards over the previous three campaigns with 79 touchdowns to
Memphis will officially open the 2024 season on August 31 when they host FCS North Alabama.