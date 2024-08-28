AAC Football Power Rankings - Week 1
1. Memphis
2. South Florida
3. UTSA
4. Tulane
5. Army
6. Florida Atlantic
7. Rice
8. North Texas
9. East Carolina
10. UAB
11. Navy
12. Tulsa
13. Temple
14. Charlotte
RELATED: STAFF ROUNDTABLE: Top 5 Edge Rushers in the G5 For 2024
The American has 3-4 teams who should be considered legit contenders to challenge for the Group of Five CFP spot and another 4-5 who will be bowl eligible come season’s end.
Memphis quarterback Seth Henigan and linebacker Chandler Martin spearhead a Tigers’ team whose schedule sets up well with a contest at Florida State and most of the toughest AAC games at home.
Right on their heels will be the South Florida Bulls, who have arguably the nation’s most underrated quarterback in second-year starter Byrum Brown and an emerging group of talents on both sides of the ball.
Jeff Traylor at UTSA and Jon Sumrall at Tulane are excellent head coaches, who will get an additional win or two out of their clubs that maybe weren’t expected in preseason.
The middle of the pack of the league several of the additions from Conference USA trying to find their footing and not get lost in the pack.
Florida Atlantic believes they’ve solved the quarterback spot with former Marshall starter Cam Fancher and Rice managed to land the talented E.J. Warner from Temple – which should give both clubs top-tier QB play.
Towards the bottom of the league, this is a crucial year for UAB’s Trent Dilfer and Charlotte’s Biff Poggi, two coaches who aren’t shy in making headlines – but need wins to back up their boisterous nature.