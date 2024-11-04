AAC Football Power Rankings - Week 11
1. Army
2. Tulane
3. Navy
4. Memphis
5. North Texas
6. South Florida
7. East Carolina
8. Charlotte
9. Rice
10. UTSA
11. Temple
12. Tulsa
13. UAB
14. Florida Atlantic
The weekend of play in the American didn’t lack excitement as a full slate of games provided its fair share of notable moments.
Let’s start with Army, who remain in the top spot after moving to 8-0 and jumping three spots to No. 18 in the final Associated Press top-25 rankings after their 20-3 win over Air Force. Now, it’s all eyes on the Black Knights as the first College Football Playoff rankings of 2024 will be released on November 5.
The low mark of the weekend had to be Florida Atlantic’s drubbing at the hands of South Florida. After last year’s contest saw Tom Herman call for a late onside kick in the Owls victory, Bulls’ head coach Alex Golesh went for two as his club were ahead by several scores late. The move led to a terse exchange between the coaches and the Owls move to the bottom of our rankings at 0-4 in league play.
Memphis had a chance to keep pace with Army at the top of the league, but fell to UTSA as the Roadrunners bounced back from a disappointing loss at Tulsa. The Tigers loss drops them to the fourth spot, while Tulane’s decisive victory over Charlotte bumps them to the number two spot.
