AAC Football Power Rankings - Week 13

Nov 16, 2024; Annapolis, Maryland, USA; Tulane Green Wave running back Makhi Hughes (21) celebrates with offensive lineman Vincent Murphy (64) after scoring a touchdown against the Navy Midshipmen at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images
1. Army

2. Tulane

3. Memphis

4. Navy

5. East Carolina

6. North Texas

7. UTSA

8. South Florida

9. Temple

10. Rice

11. Charlotte

12. Tulsa

13. UAB

14. Florida Atlantic

The American Athletic Conference title game is set with Tulane’s resounding victory over Navy, soundly beating the Midshipmen, 35-0. That win means it will be Tulane and Army playing for the league title at the conclusion of the regular season.

Memphis picked up their ninth win of the season after thrashing UAB 53-18, behind quarterback Seth Henigan’s 299 passing yards. The Tigers along with Navy will likely finish as the third and fourth place teams in our power rankings with the season winding down.

East Carolina moves to 6-4 and are bowl eligible after a 38-31 win over Tulsa on the road.

Overall, the bottom half of the league is filled with coaching searches as Temple, Florida Atlantic and Charlotte all made the decision to dismiss their head coaches. The last few weeks of the season will be crucial for USF, North Texas and UTSA as all three programs sit at 5-5 and are looking to qualify for postseason play.

