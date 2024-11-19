AAC Football Power Rankings - Week 13
1. Army
2. Tulane
3. Memphis
4. Navy
5. East Carolina
6. North Texas
7. UTSA
8. South Florida
9. Temple
10. Rice
11. Charlotte
12. Tulsa
13. UAB
14. Florida Atlantic
The American Athletic Conference title game is set with Tulane’s resounding victory over Navy, soundly beating the Midshipmen, 35-0. That win means it will be Tulane and Army playing for the league title at the conclusion of the regular season.
Memphis picked up their ninth win of the season after thrashing UAB 53-18, behind quarterback Seth Henigan’s 299 passing yards. The Tigers along with Navy will likely finish as the third and fourth place teams in our power rankings with the season winding down.
East Carolina moves to 6-4 and are bowl eligible after a 38-31 win over Tulsa on the road.
Overall, the bottom half of the league is filled with coaching searches as Temple, Florida Atlantic and Charlotte all made the decision to dismiss their head coaches. The last few weeks of the season will be crucial for USF, North Texas and UTSA as all three programs sit at 5-5 and are looking to qualify for postseason play.
More Reading Material From G5 Football Daily
Charlotte 49ers Fire Head Football Coach Biff Poggi Ten Games Into Second Season
4 Names To Watch in Florida Atlantic Football Head Coach Search
UMass Football Fires Head Coach Don Brown After 2-8 Start To 2024 Season