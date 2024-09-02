AAC Football Power Rankings - Week 2
1. Memphis
2. South Florida
3. UTSA
4. Tulane
5. Army
6. Florida Atlantic
7. North Texas
8. East Carolina
9. Rice
10. UAB
11. Navy
12. Tulsa
13. Temple
14. Charlotte
RELATED: Army Football Dominates Lehigh At Home in 2024 Opener
The toughest call on this list was what to do with Florida Atlantic and how far to drop Rice.
Tom Herman’s club fought their tails off and quite frankly, should have beaten Michigan State on the road. The reason the Owls stay put is because it’s still unclear whether Cam Fancher will be able to bring FAU’s recent quarterback carousel to a halt – the verdict is still out until conference play rolls around.
Regarding Mike Bloomgren’s club, there’s no other way than to look at the loss to Sam Houston as a disappointment. It’s not enough to drop them behind UAB and others, as the talent is still there, but they’ll need a bounceback performance.
All of the other clubs either did what they were supposed to (although UTSA could have played better) – except for Charlotte.
On one hand, Biff Poggi came out and revealed that his club was down a multitude of starters, who all were injured during camp. On the other hand, Poggi’s boisterous nature puts a spotlight on his team with each loss. James Madison is an excellent team and beating them would have been a tough ask, even if the Niners were at full strength.