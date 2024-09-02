G5 Football Daily

AAC Football Power Rankings - Week 2

Aug 30, 2024; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Michigan State Spartans wide receiver Antonio Gates Jr. (1) outruns Michigan State Spartans linebacker Jordan Hall (5) in the second quarter at Spartan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Young-USA TODAY Sports / Dale Young-USA TODAY Sports
1.         Memphis

2.         South Florida

3.         UTSA

4.         Tulane

5.         Army

6.         Florida Atlantic

7.         North Texas

8.         East Carolina

9.         Rice

10.     UAB

11.     Navy

12.     Tulsa

13.     Temple

14.     Charlotte

The toughest call on this list was what to do with Florida Atlantic and how far to drop Rice.

Tom Herman’s club fought their tails off and quite frankly, should have beaten Michigan State on the road. The reason the Owls stay put is because it’s still unclear whether Cam Fancher will be able to bring FAU’s recent quarterback carousel to a halt – the verdict is still out until conference play rolls around.

Regarding Mike Bloomgren’s club, there’s no other way than to look at the loss to Sam Houston as a disappointment. It’s not enough to drop them behind UAB and others, as the talent is still there, but they’ll need a bounceback performance.

All of the other clubs either did what they were supposed to (although UTSA could have played better) – except for Charlotte.

On one hand, Biff Poggi came out and revealed that his club was down a multitude of starters, who all were injured during camp. On the other hand, Poggi’s boisterous nature puts a spotlight on his team with each loss. James Madison is an excellent team and beating them would have been a tough ask, even if the Niners were at full strength.

