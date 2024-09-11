G5 Football Daily

AAC Football Power Rankings - Week 3

G5 Football Daily Staff

Nov 11, 2023; Annapolis, Maryland, USA; UAB Blazers head coach Trent Dilfer looks onto the field during the first quarter against the Navy Midshipmen at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images
Nov 11, 2023; Annapolis, Maryland, USA; UAB Blazers head coach Trent Dilfer looks onto the field during the first quarter against the Navy Midshipmen at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images / Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images
In this story:

1. Memphis

2. South Florida

3.               Tulane

4.               Army

5.               UTSA

6.               North Texas

7.               East Carolina

8.               Florida Atlantic

9.               Rice

10.           Navy

11.           Tulsa

12.           Temple

13.           UAB

14.           Charlotte

RELATED: Mountain West Conference Football Power Rankings - Week 3

We’ve got some major movement in the American after an eventful weekend of play.

South Florida pushed Alabama for 55 minutes and the game was much closer than the final score indicated, almost capturing a win that would have catapulted them to the top spot. Memphis took care of business against Troy as they look towards a showdown with their old coach Mike Norvell and Florida State.

FAU and UTSA took it on the chin, with the Roadrunners not even looking competitive against Texas State and the Owls losing in decisive fashion against Army – losses that caused both teams to drop.

The biggest shift in the rankings comes with UAB.

It’s not just that Trent Dilfer’s club lost to Louisiana-Monroe, it’s that they looked like they didn’t even belong on the same field with a rebuilding Warhawks team that’s led by Bryant Vincent – yes, the same Bryant Vincent who UAB didn’t give the full-time job when they chose to go with Dilfer instead.

It’s still early, but the Blazers are 3-9 against FBS opponents during Dilfer’s tenure – the opposite of a UAB program that had achieved six straight winning seasons prior. 

Published
G5 Football Daily Staff

G5 FOOTBALL DAILY STAFF

Home/AAC