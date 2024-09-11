AAC Football Power Rankings - Week 3
1. Memphis
2. South Florida
3. Tulane
4. Army
5. UTSA
6. North Texas
7. East Carolina
8. Florida Atlantic
9. Rice
10. Navy
11. Tulsa
12. Temple
13. UAB
14. Charlotte
We’ve got some major movement in the American after an eventful weekend of play.
South Florida pushed Alabama for 55 minutes and the game was much closer than the final score indicated, almost capturing a win that would have catapulted them to the top spot. Memphis took care of business against Troy as they look towards a showdown with their old coach Mike Norvell and Florida State.
FAU and UTSA took it on the chin, with the Roadrunners not even looking competitive against Texas State and the Owls losing in decisive fashion against Army – losses that caused both teams to drop.
The biggest shift in the rankings comes with UAB.
It’s not just that Trent Dilfer’s club lost to Louisiana-Monroe, it’s that they looked like they didn’t even belong on the same field with a rebuilding Warhawks team that’s led by Bryant Vincent – yes, the same Bryant Vincent who UAB didn’t give the full-time job when they chose to go with Dilfer instead.
It’s still early, but the Blazers are 3-9 against FBS opponents during Dilfer’s tenure – the opposite of a UAB program that had achieved six straight winning seasons prior.