AAC Football Power Rankings - Week 4
1. Memphis
2. South Florida
3. Tulane
4. Army
5. UTSA
6. Florida Atlantic
7. North Texas
8. East Carolina
9. Rice
10. Navy
11. Tulsa
12. Temple
13. UAB
14. Charlotte
After a week that saw a lot of movement in the league, this week’s poll sees the league stand pat outside of a much-needed win by Tom Herman’s FAU team, beating rival Florida International for the seventh-consecutive time.
The win propels the Owls to the number six spot, which may seem high, however the team’s 1-2 record does feature a loss against a top-four club in Army and a narrow road loss at Michigan State.
Memphis secured a road win against a Power opponent in Florida State, but it’s becoming increasingly clear that the Seminoles are far from the team that narrowly missed out on a College Football Playoff berth last year.
North Texas, UTSA, Tulsa and Rice all took sizable losses and Tulane pushed No. 15 Oklahoma, but weren’t able to secure the win.
UAB rebounded from last week’s loss to ULM to challenge Arkansas, but fell by seven and Charlotte needed a two-point conversion stop against FCS Gardner-Webb to earn their first win.