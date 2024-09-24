AAC Football Power Rankings - Week 5
1. South Florida
2. Army
3. Navy
4. Memphis
5. Tulane
6. UTSA
7. North Texas
8. East Carolina
9. Rice
10. Florida Atlantic
11. Tulsa
12. Temple
13. UAB
14. Charlotte
RELATED: TAKEAWAYS: Navy Delivers Blow To Memphis' College Football Playoff Bid
Okay, this is the first week where it may be time to have a real conversation around the top of the league. All records aren’t created equal and that’s why South Florida sits atop my power rankings, along with Memphis and Tulane at the number four and five spots.
However, Army and Navy are undefeated with a pair of conference wins and that alone gets them the boost to the number two and three spots. Army’s win over Rice, while the Owls are still seemingly figuring things out, is impressive in nature. While Navy’s win over the previous No.1 team in Memphis absolutely gives them a boost.
There was some consideration to putting Memphis at three, but we’re seeing that Florida State isn’t a great team and that win has to be put into perspective.
North Texas had a very impressive win over Wyoming and they’re at seven on this list, while Tom Herman’s FAU team needs to steady the ship in a hurry after an incredibly disappointing loss to UConn by 34.