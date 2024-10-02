AAC Football Power Rankings - Week 6
1. Army
2. Navy
3. Memphis
4. Tulane
5. South Florida
6. North Texas
7. East Carolina
8. UTSA
9. Florida Atlantic
10. Rice
11. Tulsa
12. Temple
13. Charlotte
14. UAB
The American power rankings have officially been turned on their head with the service academies taking the top two spots this week, after getting out to undefeated starts with 3-0 records in conference play.
Army and Navy continue to impress as they both have decisive victories over conference foes, while Tulane made easy work of a quickly falling South Florida program. They move ahead of the Bulls while Memphis rebounds to earn a solid G5 win over MTSU.
UNT and ECU are next up as their records earn them spots in the middle of the pack while UTSA, FAU, Rice and Tulsa will look to move up the standings – starting with the Golden Hurricane hosting Army this weekend.
Charlotte moves out of the last-place spot as the Niners earn a much-needed win over Rice that saw Biff Poggi’s club come from behind. Now, Poggi will just look to keep his defensive coordinator off of social media as Ryan Osborn followed his boss' lead from earlier this year in taking aim at a loyal Charlotte fanbase.
UAB assumes the last-place spot after head coach Trent Dilfer decides to declare that his program isn't Alabama - something that's painfully evident by watching them on the field.