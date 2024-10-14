G5 Football Daily

AAC Football Power Rankings - Week 8

Oct 12, 2024; West Point, New York, USA; Army Black Knights linebacker Caden Brungard (31) flexes while celebrating a 44-10 win against the UAB Blazers at Michie Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Danny Wild-Imagn Images
Oct 12, 2024; West Point, New York, USA; Army Black Knights linebacker Caden Brungard (31) flexes while celebrating a 44-10 win against the UAB Blazers at Michie Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Danny Wild-Imagn Images
1. Army

2. Navy

3. North Texas

4. Tulane

5. Memphis

6. Rice

7. East Carolina

8. South Florida

9. Florida Atlantic

10. UTSA

11. Charlotte

12. Tulsa

13. Temple

14. UAB

An eventful week in the American Athletic Conference with several teams having solid wins.

Let’s start with North Texas, who gets the biggest jump as the Mean Green are 5-1 and rally from a 10-point, fourth-quarter deficit to beat Florida Atlantic on the road.

TCU transfer Chandler Morris is having an excellent season as Morris threw for 336 yards and four touchdowns – out-dueling FAU’s Cam Fancher who easily had his best outing of his career.

Memphis earns a solid win over a South Florida team who looked as if they could be a darkhorse to win the league, but are struggling to find consistency.

Mike Bloomgren’s club gets a bump after a last-second win over UTSA, moving the Owls to 2-4 and keeping hope alive for postseason play. Meanwhile, UTSA slides down our power rankings following the loss and UAB holds down the last-place spot as the Blazers look hapless under Trent Dilfer.

