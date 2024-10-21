AAC Football Power Rankings - Week 9
1. Army
2. Navy
3. Memphis
4. North Texas
5. Tulane
6. Charlotte
7. East Carolina
8. South Florida
9. UTSA
10. Florida Atlantic
11. Rice
12. Temple
13. Tulsa
14. UAB
As the month of October is nearly complete, the service academies just keep on rolling in the American. Army and Navy are both top-25 teams in the Associated Press poll and both lead the way in the AAC, following solids wins over East Carolina and Charlotte – with ECU choosing to dismiss head coach Mike Houston following the contest. Now, the question is how far will both Army and Navy climb in the AP standings should they continue to win out.
Memphis heads to Denton and wins in a shootout over North Texas despite Chandler Morris’ 445-yard passing day.
UTSA picks up a much-needed win in front of the home fans over a struggling Florida Atlantic club and Tulane earns a win over Rice in the middle of the pack.
UAB got 384 yards passing from transfer Jalen Kitna, but Trent Dilfer’s club falls again – this time to South Florida as the Bulls keep pushing to make back-to-back bowl appearances for the first time since 2017-2018.
Lastly at the bottom of the heap, Temple leapfrogs Tulsa following the Owls’ win over Tulsa.