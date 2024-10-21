G5 Football Daily

AAC Football Power Rankings - Week 9

Oct 19, 2024; West Point, New York, USA; Army Black Knights quarterback Bryson Daily (13) hands a ball to Army Black Knights running back Kanye Udoh (6) during the second half against the East Carolina Pirates at Michie Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Boland-Imagn Images
1. Army

2. Navy

3. Memphis

4. North Texas

5. Tulane

6. Charlotte

7. East Carolina

8. South Florida

9. UTSA

10. Florida Atlantic

11. Rice

12. Temple

13. Tulsa

14. UAB

As the month of October is nearly complete, the service academies just keep on rolling in the American. Army and Navy are both top-25 teams in the Associated Press poll and both lead the way in the AAC, following solids wins over East Carolina and Charlotte – with ECU choosing to dismiss head coach Mike Houston following the contest. Now, the question is how far will both Army and Navy climb in the AP standings should they continue to win out.

Memphis heads to Denton and wins in a shootout over North Texas despite Chandler Morris’ 445-yard passing day.

UTSA picks up a much-needed win in front of the home fans over a struggling Florida Atlantic club and Tulane earns a win over Rice in the middle of the pack.

UAB got 384 yards passing from transfer Jalen Kitna, but Trent Dilfer’s club falls again – this time to South Florida as the Bulls keep pushing to make back-to-back bowl appearances for the first time since 2017-2018.

Lastly at the bottom of the heap, Temple leapfrogs Tulsa following the Owls’ win over Tulsa.

 

