Another NFL Mock Draft Sends East Carolina's Shavon Revel To Minnesota Vikings
Ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft, East Carolina's Shavon Revel continues to be a hot commodity despite missing the majority of the 2024 season with a torn ACL. Multiple mock drafts actually have Revel projected as an ideal choice for the Minnesota Vikings in the first round.
The 33rd Team this week again projected Revel as the 28th overall pick to the Vikings, seeing Revel as a great solution to the Vikings' projected vacancies at cornerback.
"Minnesota's defensive scheme asks a lot of their corners — they have to cover a lot of space and play on an island more often than many other corners across the league. But with Stephon Gilmore and Byron Murphy currently scheduled to hit free agency, the Vikings need to be prepared to reload. Shavon Revel is superbly talented and, if not for a season-ending knee injury suffered in September, likely would be off the board by this pick." - Kyle Crabbs, The 33rd Team
In 24 games of Division I college football, Revel made 71 tackles with four tackles for loss, a sack, and three interceptions. Revel also successfully defended 16 passes, made a fumble recovery, and blocked two kicks, scoring two defensive touchdowns.
If Revel is selected in the first round, he would be just the third East Carolina player to be selected in the first round of the NFL Draft and ECU's first since Chris Johnson in 2008.
The 2025 NFL Draft begins Thursday, April 24 in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
