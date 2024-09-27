Army Football: Black Knights Ride Big Offensive Night To Thursday Win At Temple
Week Five's FBS schedule kicked off Thursday night in Philadelphia as the Army Black Knights defeated the Temple Owls by a score of 42-14.
The win moves the Black Knights to 4-0 for just the third time in the last 28 years. Army won their first four games of the 1996 and 2021 seasons. Going back to last season, Army have now won eight consecutive games, tying them with Missouri for the longest active winning streak in the nation. At 3-0 in conference play, the Black Knights are also first in the AAC standings in their first season in the league.
Vintage Army Football In Philly
Based on projections from sportsbooks throughout this week, the fact that Army won was not surprising, nor was the manner in which they won.
The Black Knights turned in season-highs in total offense (489 yards) and rushing yardage (417). Army also scored five rushing touchdowns, with quarterback Bryson Daily scoring three. Kanye Udoh and Noah Short also each found the end zone once.
Finally, Army won the time of possession battle 35:14 to 24:40. Temple's first six possessions ended in punts and half of their ten total possessions lasted four offensive plays or less.
What To Fix in West Point
The 4-0 start is obviously a positive for the Black Knights. However, head coach Jeff Monken will look to correct some of Army's issues with ball security in the coming week. Officially, Army fumbled twice on Thursday, though Temple was unable to recover either of those. Towards the end of the second quarter, the Temple defense appeared to pick up a strip sack on Daily and recover the ball, but the call was reversed and ruled an incomplete pass to the chagrin of the few fans in red actually in attendance.
A Bad Night For Stan Drayton's Owls
Whatever magic Temple seemed to find last week in a 45-29 win over Utah State, they lost it Thursday night. The Owls failed to get inside the red zone, finished with -5 rushing yards, and gave up seven sacks against Army. Defensively, Temple gave up a whopping 7.8 yards per play.
Army continue their 2024 campaign on October 5 in a noon ET conference showdown at Tulsa. Temple, who fall to 1-4, look to pick up the pieces at UConn next week at 3:30 PM ET on CBS Sports Network.
