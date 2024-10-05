Army Football: Undefeated Black Knights Roll Over Tulsa 49-7
After another dominant day Saturday in Oklahoma, the Army Black Knights are now 5-0 with a 4-0 record in American Athletic Conference play. Jeff Monken's team had no trouble dispatching the Tulsa Golden Hurricane in a 49-7 win. It's the first time that Army has started a season 5-0 since the 1996 campaign.
Simply put, it was a near perfect performance from the Army offense. In the passing game, Bryson Daily was five-of-five for 140 yards with two touchdown passes. Noah Short was the Black Knights' leading receiver, catching three passes for 121 yards and two touchdowns, including one 58-yard score.
Daily also contributed 110 rushing yards, and two touchdowns, to a total of 321 rushing yards and five rushing touchdowns by the team from West Point. Army scored touchdowns on seven of their nine possessions, punting only twice.
Defensively, Army was stout on fourth downs, stopping Tulsa on four-of-five such occasions.
Overall, the Black Knights turned in one of their most efficient performances of the season, winning by 42 points despite holding the ball for nine fewer minutes than their opponents.
Army will look to move 6-0 and secure bowl eligibility next week (October 12) back home at Michie Stadium, hosting a 1-4 UAB team.
