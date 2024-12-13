Army Head Coach Jeff Monken Wins First-Ever Buddy Teevens Award Amidst Historic Season
Army West Point Head Football Coach Jeff Monken has been selected as the inaugural recipient of the Buddy Teevens Award, which was created to honor those coaches who’ve been innovators in growing and improving the game of college football. Named after legendary Dartmouth College coach Buddy Teevens, the award recognizes outstanding achievement on the field, as well exceptional leadership that leaves a lasting impact on players, other coaches, and the sport at-large.
Monken has spearheaded a resurrection of the Black Knights’ program during his time in West Point, guiding Army to six bowl appearances and three 10-win seasons.
The Teevens Award was established this year by the Manning Family to honor their long-time friendship with Coach Teevens.
“Coach Jeff Monken is a deserving winner of the Buddy Teevens Award. One of the main themes that Buddy lived by was ‘adjust and improvise.’ Coach Monken has done that at Army while leading the program to an incredible championship season,” said Peyton Manning. “His results on the field are worth celebrating, but I know Buddy would be just as proud of the leader and the person he is off the field.”
Monken has led Army to an 11-1 season and an American Athletic Conference championship in the program’s first season as members of the AAC.
