G5 Football Daily

Army Head Coach Jeff Monken Wins First-Ever Buddy Teevens Award Amidst Historic Season

G5 Football Daily Staff

Nov 23, 2024; New York, New York, USA; Army Black Knights head coach Jeff Monken watches the team during the first half against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Danny Wild-Imagn Images
Nov 23, 2024; New York, New York, USA; Army Black Knights head coach Jeff Monken watches the team during the first half against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Danny Wild-Imagn Images / Danny Wild-Imagn Images
In this story:

Army West Point Head Football Coach Jeff Monken has been selected as the inaugural recipient of the Buddy Teevens Award, which was created to honor those coaches who’ve been innovators in growing and improving the game of college football. Named after legendary Dartmouth College coach Buddy Teevens, the award recognizes outstanding achievement on the field, as well exceptional leadership that leaves a lasting impact on players, other coaches, and the sport at-large.

Monken has spearheaded a resurrection of the Black Knights’ program during his time in West Point, guiding Army to six bowl appearances and three 10-win seasons.

The Teevens Award was established this year by the Manning Family to honor their long-time friendship with Coach Teevens.

“Coach Jeff Monken is a deserving winner of the Buddy Teevens Award. One of the main themes that Buddy lived by was ‘adjust and improvise.’ Coach Monken has done that at Army while leading the program to an incredible championship season,” said Peyton Manning. “His results on the field are worth celebrating, but I know Buddy would be just as proud of the leader and the person he is off the field.”

Monken has led Army to an 11-1 season and an American Athletic Conference championship in the program’s first season as members of the AAC.

More Reading Material From G5 Football Daily

RECAP: Army Football Claim First AAC Title With 35-14 Win Over Tulane

2024 Army-Navy Football Game: How To Watch, Preview, Time/Date, Storylines

Boise State Football: Ashton Jeanty Named Heisman Trophy Finalist For 2024

Published
G5 Football Daily Staff
G5 FOOTBALL DAILY STAFF

Home/AAC