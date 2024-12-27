G5 Football Daily

Blake Horvath & Navy Sink Oklahoma 21-20 in Armed Forces Bowl

Joe Londergan

Dec 27, 2024; Fort Worth, TX, USA; Navy Midshipmen quarterback Blake Horvath (11) rushes during the second quarter against the Oklahoma Sooners at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Dieb-Imagn Images / Andrew Dieb-Imagn Images
Quarterback Blake Horvath rushed for 155 yards and two touchdowns in Navy's win over Oklahoma in Friday's Armed Forces Bowl. Horvath ran for a 95-yard score as part of that effort, the longest play from scrimmage in Navy football history.

Navy quickly found themselves down 14-0 at the end of the first quarter after Oklahoma touchdowns on the Sooners' first two possessions. Then, in the second quarter, Navy got on the board with a 45-yard scoring drive, capped by an 11-yard touchdown rush by Alex Tecza. In the third quarter, Horvath's 95-yard scamper tied things up. Navy finished with 225 yards on the ground, as a unit.

Navy's defensive performance was also critical, forcing two turnovers on downs, a takeaway, and a missed field goal. The Navy defense managed to keep Oklahoma out of the end zone in the second and third quarters.

Oklahoma's last-ditch offensive effort came in the final two minutes of regulation, scoring on a ten-yard touchdown pass to tight end Jake Roberts with six seconds left. Then, Justin Reed sacked Michael Hawkins Jr. on the ensuing two-point conversion attempt, preserving a one-point lead. Oklahoma's onside kick attempt was unsuccessful, sealing Brian Newberry's first bowl win as a head coach.

The Midshipmen will end the season with a 10-3 record. In doing so, Navy reach the ten-win mark for the first time since the 2019 season and for only the sixth time in the program's long history.

Joe Londergan
