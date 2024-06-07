Charlotte 49ers Transfer WR Announces Next College Destination
On Friday, former Charlotte 49ers wide receiver Malik Baker announced his next collegiate destination via X. The redshirt sophomore announced his commitment to Sussex County Community College (New Jersey) via X.
In 2023, Baker had five catches for 26 yards for the 49ers. He also had two tackles on special teams.
Baker will move on to this third college destination after spending a redshirt season at UT-Martin in 2022. He has three seasons of eligibility remaining.
A Baltimore native, Baker graduated from St. Frances Academy, to which Charlotte head coach Biff Poggi famously has strong ties as the former head coach and financial benefactor.
Poggi enters his second season as the head coach of the Charlotte 49ers after going 3-9 in his first. Charlotte kicks off the 2024 season on August 31 against James Madison.