COACHES POLL: Army Reach #24, Boise State Move Up Again To #19
Heading into Week Eight of the college football season, the top 25 of the USA Today LBM Coaches Poll was released Sunday afternoon.
Once again, the top-ranked team from the Group of Five conferences are the Boise State Broncos at #19. The Broncos improve to 5-1 overall thanks to a win over the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors where running back Ashton Jeanty scored twice (one rushing, one receiving) and once again helped his case as a candidate for the Heisman trophy.
Then, the Army Black Knights managed to reach the #24 spot with 104 points in the poll. Jeff Monken's team are ranked for the first time since 2020 and at 6-0 have reached bowl eligibility for the first time since 2021.
Other teams from the G5 receiving votes/points this week were Navy (37), UNLV (12), Liberty (9), Memphis (4), James Madison (3), Tulane (2).
