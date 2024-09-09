Coaches Poll: Memphis Football Reaches #25 To Start Week Three
Following the second full weekend of the college football season, the latest USA Today LBM Coaches Poll was released, ranking the top 25 teams in FBS,
The Memphis Tigers reached #25 in the rankings, making them the first team from the Group of Five this season to be included in the the Coaches Poll Top 25. Meanwhile in the AP Poll, Northern Illinois are the lone G5 representative at #25 after upsetting #5 Notre Dame.
The Tigers moved to 2-0 this past weekend with a 38-17 win over defending Sun Belt champions Troy. Linebacker Elijah Herring was named the AAC Defensive Player of the Week after totaling eight tackles with a sack, two tackles for loss, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery.
The Tigers started the season the previous weekend with a 40-0 win over North Alabama. They lead the AAC in scoring offense through the first two weeks with 39.4 points per game.
The season continues this week for Memphis with a trip to Tallahasee to face Florida State, who have started the season 0-2.
More Reading Material From G5 Football Daily
FIU Tight End Rocky Beers Out "At Least A Month" With Hamstring Injury
AP Poll: Northern Illinois Huskies Reach #25 After Upset Win At Notre Dame
Navy QB Blake Horvath Goes For 4 Touchdowns in 38-11 Rout of Temple