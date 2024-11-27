COLLEGE FOOTBALL PLAYOFF RANKINGS: Boise State #11, Tulane #17, UNLV #22, Army Out
The College Football Playoff selection committee released their latest set of rankings on Tuesday evening. Three teams represented the Group of Five conferences in the top 25.
Mountain West Conference frontrunners Boise State remain the highest-ranked G5 team, and best contender for the playoff spot that would go to the highest-ranked G5 conference champion. The Broncos come in at #11 in Week 14 after being ranked #12 last week. Over the weekend, the Broncos squeaked out a four-point win over Wyoming.
For the second consecutive week, the Broncos are projected to receive a first-round bye, given to the four highest-ranked conference champions at the end of the championship weekend.
In the AAC, the Tulane Green Wave come in at #17, up from #20 last Tuesday. Tulane, 9-2, were on a bye this past week.
In a somewhat surprising move, the Army Black Knights fell out of the top 25 completely after reaching the #19 spot last week. Army, now 9-1, suffered their first loss of the season over the weekend, going down 49-14 against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. The Irish come in at #5 this week.
Army and Tulane have both already secured spots in the AAC title game next week.
Finally, the UNLV Rebels are up two spots to #22 after beating San Jose State 27-16 on Friday. The Rebels advance to the Mountain West Conference title game against Boise State with a win over Nevada this Saturday night.
The next set of CFP rankings will be released Tuesday, December 3, at 7 PM ET.
