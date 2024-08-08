EA Sports College Football 25: 9 Best G5 Teams in the Game
Even with a few weeks until the actual college football season kicks off, some fans of the sport have likely already won multiple national championships with their favorite program in EA Sports College Football 25.
While some prefer to start Dynasty mode with one of the game's lowest-rated programs, some prefer to at least start with some weapons at their disposal. These nine teams may not have the highest overall ratings in the game, but they are the best that the Group of Five has to offer.
Memphis Tigers: OVR 85, OFF 85, DEF 82
The Tiger are favored to to win the American Athletic Conference this season, thanks largely to a ton of returning talent on the offensive side of the ball - the Tigers also have one of the 25 best offenses in the entire game.
Boise State Broncos: OVR 82, OFF 78, DEF 80
Like Memphis, the Broncos are among the favorites to claim the G5's spot in the college football playoff. Credit running back Ashton Jeanty, who has a 91 overall rating, for much of that hype
Tulane Green Wave: OVR 80, OFF 80, DEF 82
Even in their first year under Jon Sumrall, Tulane has a great mix of returning talent and transfer player to be one of the more balanced teams in the game.
South Florida Bulls: OVR 80, OFF 84, DEF 76
Quarterback Byrum Brown, whohas found himself on several lists of the game's top quarterbacks, leads a USF squad that is far from perfect (especially defensively) but easily the most improved in football from two years ago.
Liberty Flames: OVR 80, OFF 82, DEF 76
Kaidon Salter and Quinton Cooley both cracked the list of the game's top-100 players. Like USF, the defense needs work, but they can put up points when used correctly/
Western Kentucky Hilltoppers: OVR 80, OFF 80, DEF 78
Tyson Helton's "air raid adjacent" offense makes for a good time, especially with two solid quarterbacks to choose from in TJ Finley and Caden Veltkamp.
UTSA Roadrunners: OVR 80, OFF 79, DEF 76
The Roadrunners being one of the top rated G5 teams should come as no surprise as Jeff Traylor has turned UTSA into one of the most consistent in football since 2020.
Miami (OH) RedHawks: OVR 80, OFF 73, DEF 78
The defending MAC champions lead the division, thanks largely to the defense that helped them push to the title game late in 2023 with a depleted offense.
Fresno State Bulldogs: OVR 80, OFF 79, DEF 76
An offense with UCF transfer Mikey Keene and talented running backl Malik Sherrod are the headliners, plus a defense that features touted USC transfer linebacker Korey Foreman. the Bulldogs make for a fun challenger in the Mountain West.