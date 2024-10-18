East Carolina RB Rahjai Harris Wants To Make Everything 1% Better
If you follow East Carolina running back Rahjai Harris on social media, you are likely familiar with his “1%” posts. The small percentage relates to incremental change - being a better person, a better version of yourself a little bit every day. It doesn’t just apply to the fleeting game of football, it’s Harris’ mentality towards life.
“I feel like as long as you are trying to be a better version of yourself each and every day, you are going to keep getting opportunities,” shared Harris. “That’s just how I carry myself - life is hard so trying to be positive, trying to be a great influence, not just for the locker room but for the younger generations.”
Harris, a graduate student, has played in 43 games during his seasoned career with the Pirates thus far, his dedication to Greenville refreshing amidst the plethora of portal-hopping players making money moves. He has amassed 2,323 rushing yards and 21 touchdowns over the course of his career, adding one receiving touchdown each of the last four years. He’s even made a few tackles along the way. His versatility and experience has helped guide the Pirates through this up-and-down, 3-3 start to the season.
“He’s got a strong personality and a strong presence,” remarked head coach Mike Houston. “He’s played a lot - he started as a freshman so he’s logged a lot of starts and a lot of snaps. So you take the combination of his character and his experience and his personality and he’s a guy that people gravitate to.”
This was particularly evident after East Carolina’s 21-19 heart-breaking loss to Appalachian State in Week Three - a game the Pirates desperately wanted to win. After the defeat, Coach Houston, DB Shavon Revel, QB Jake Garcia and Harris all addressed the media and while Revel and Garcia projected an understandably disappointed air, Harris stood at the podium radiating positivity and optimism.
“He has just such a positive personality in general - he does a good job of never letting things get him too down,” said Houston. “He’s always got a smile on his face and he’s always the same guy every day. I think those are certainly strong character traits that come from his family and the way he was raised. His father was an outstanding player in the high school ranks when he was younger and is a very strong role model for Rahjai.”
Family is everything to Harris, who welcomed his daughter Emory in 2021. As a result of his father, he believes all his actions have a greater purpose, both on and off the field. While Harris’ relationship with his own family, especially his father, is strong, the one he has built with the city of Greenville and the ECU fan base is seemingly unbreakable.
“It’s crazy, now they know my daughter - I’ll be out eating and they’ll say hi to me and Emory,” exclaimed Harris of the Pirates faithful. “It just shows you the love they’ve got for not just me, but this whole organization, this whole team. It definitely makes you feel great about it - I feel great about my decision, I feel great that I stayed here all four years.”
Sticking around Greenville that long meant Harris had time to get involved in the community and make an additional impact off the football field. He and several other teammates including Revel, Defensive linemen D’Anta Johnson, Elijah Morris and Suirad Ware, as well as wide receiver Chase Sowell joined forces with ECU Health and Maynard Children’s Hospital this year to create an initiative where the six players purchased season tickets to sponsor local families so they could attend home games. In addition, the players vowed to spend time visiting children in the hospital throughout the year.
Harris, Johnson, Morris and Ware started their journey at ECU together in 2020 and have been key members of the team for five seasons. In addition to this initiative, Harris and company also volunteer their time at local soup kitchens and other charities for people in need.
That’s the thing about Rahjai Harris -he’s always there when you need a helping handoff.
“He treats everybody so well,” said Houston. “He’s not too big for anybody or anything - he’s very involved in our community service here locally, very involved in the schools, reading to the elementary school kids, doing charity work. He also has a football camp that he runs during the summers back in his hometown which he offers for free to the local youth. All these things go into why he is such a strong leader.”
After the tough loss to App State, ECU dropped a hard-fought battle at Liberty before finding a victory against UTSA at home in the "Paint it Gold" Game. It was a come-from-behind win, fitting since the Pirates were honoring the 1999 team who famously defeated nationally ranked Miami after Hurricane Floyd forced the teams to play at NC State’s Carter-Finley Stadium. That team finished 9-3 that season under head coach Steve Logan.
The last time ECU had a similar winning record was in 2013 under head coach Ruffin McNeil. Right now, the Pirates sit at 3-3 heading into a serious bout with undefeated Army on Saturday. The fight is far from over though, and with senior players like Harris leading the charge, ECU could easily right the ship.
“I really just want to leave Greenville better than when I started here, better than when I came in,” admitted Harris. “I really wanna win. The fanbase, it’s due for them, it’s time for us to get back on track. I’m really trying to do it for Greenville - that’s really one of my biggest goals not for just myself, but for everybody.”
Harris will get them there, one percent at a time.
