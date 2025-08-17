Every G5 Football Player on the 2025 Lombardi Award Watch List
The 2025 Preseason Watchlist for the Lombardi Award was announced this past week, featuring 121 names from the Group of Five conferences. The Lombardi Award is presented annually to "outstanding linemen who best epitomize his values of leadership, courage, performance, and discipline on and off the field" honoring the legacy of legendary coach Vince Lombardi. Linebackers are also eligible for the award.
The 2025 Lombardi award dinner is scheduled for December 10, 2025
American
The Army Black Knights have two names on the list with junior center Brady Small and junior guard Paolo Gennarelli. Army’s offensive line was the recipient of the 2024 Joe Moore Award for Most Outstanding Offensive Line Unit in College Football, becoming the first G5 school to win the award.
Navy football was also represented by defensive tackle Landon Robinson. Robinson was a First-Team All- AAC selection last season, posting 61 tackles with four sacks and 5.5 tackles for loss. He also forced two fumbles and blocked a kick.
Conference USA
Liberty center Aaron Fenimore is CUSA's lone representative on the list after earning Freshman All-America honors from The Athletic and an All-Conference USA First-Team nod in 2024. Fenimore also landed on the watch list for the Outland and Rimington Trophies following a season where the Liberty offense was once again one of the top rushing groups in the country with 250 yards per game on the ground.
Mid-American
Two Mid-American Conference players made the list: Buffalo defensive end Kobe Stewart and Central Michigan linebacker Jordan Kwiatkoski. Stewart, a redshirt senior, was the MAC's leader in sacks last season with 9.5 in addition to 40 tackles (12 for a loss), a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery. Kwiatkowski enters his senior season after 96 tackles last season with 14.5 for a loss and an interception.
Mountain West
The MWC received four nominations to the watch list. Boise State football offensive tackle Kage Casey and defensive end Jayden Virgin-Morgan join the list. Casey, a junior, earned several All-America honors with a 99.3 pass blocking efficiency grade from Pro Football Focus. Virgin-Morgan posted ten sacks last season with 15.5 tackles for loss and an All-Mountain West First Team selection.
Defensive tackle Payton Zdroik has been a strong contributor to the Air Force defense for the last three seasons, totaling 13 sacks over the previous three years. Wyoming interior offensive lineman Jack Walsh also landed on the list enters his third season as a starter and his fifth year in college football.
RELATED: Boise State Football: Jayden Virgin-Morgan Ready For Encore in 2025
Sun Belt
Old Dominion linebacker Jason Henderson lands on the list after earning All-America recognition in some form in 2021, 2022, and 2023. Henderson missed all but one game last season recovering from an injury. He enters 2025 as the Monarchs career tackles leader with 439. The redshirt senior is expected to be healthy to start his fifth and final college season.