Former Army LB Jon Rhattigan Tendered By Seattle Seahawks
Following the 2023 NFL season, former Army Black Knights linebacker and Seattle Seahawk Jon Rhattigan is currently a restricted free agent. The Seahawks extended a qualifying offer with a right-of-first-refusal tender to Rhattigan as part of their roster moves this week, the team announced Wednesday.
If Rhattigan were to sign an offer sheet with another team, Seattle can still match that offer to keep the Illinois native on board. Seattle would receive no compensation if Rhattigan does sign with another team.
Rhattigan originally signed with Seattle in 2021 as an undrafted free agent. He has 32 tackles and a fumble recovery for the Seahawks, mainly appearing on special teams in 36 games.
As a junior and senior at West Point in 2019 and 2020, respectively, Rhattigan totaled 84 tackles, 78 of which were in his senior season. He also had two interceptions and two fumble recoveries. He returned an interception for a touchdown against Middle Tennessee in 2020.