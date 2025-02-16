Former Florida Atlantic Star Lucky Whitehead Retires From Professional Football
Wide receiver Lucky Whitehead of the Canadian Football League's Winnipeg Blue Bombers announced his retirement from professional football on Friday via Instagram.
Whitehead starred at Florida Atlantic in 2013 and 2014 after earning Division III All-American honors at Dean College in Massachusetts. At FAU, he made 79 catches for 857 yards and eight touchdowns. He also had a rushing touchdown as a junior for the Owls and scored a touchdown on a punt return in 2014. The Virginia native was an All-CUSA selection as a senior in 2014.
After college, he signed with the Dallas Cowboys as an undrafted free agent. He made 30 regular season appearances for Dallas and one in the playoffs. With 29 touches in the NFL, he totaled 253 yards from scrimmage. He then had a brief stint with the New York Jets before moving on to the CFL.
He spent six years (five seasons, since the 2020 campaign was cancelled) in Canada, three over two stints with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers, three with the British Columbia Lions. He helped Winnipeg win the 2019 Grey Cup and was a CFL All-Star with British Columbia in 2021.
In the CFL, he caught 262 passes for 3307 yards and 13 touchdowns. He also made significant contributions on special teams, returning 80 punts for 794 yards and a touchdown. Returning kickoffs, he scored one touchdown with 43 returns for 1073 yards.
"The future holds new opportunities, and I'm excited to see what's next. Thank you all for everything," Whitehead wrote on Instagram.
More Reading Material From G5 Football Daily
NFL Draft: ESPN Says Ashton Jeanty is Worthy of "True Round 1 Grade"
Georgia State & Kennesaw State Football Announce Home-&-Home Series For 2026, 2028
NFL Draft: Ashton Jeanty, Seth Henigan, Mike Green Headline G5 Combine Invites