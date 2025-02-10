G5 Football Daily

Former Memphis Kicker Jake Elliott Connects on 4 Field Goals in Eagles Super Bowl Win

Joe Londergan

Feb 9, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Philadelphia Eagles place kicker Jake Elliott (4) practices before Super Bowl LIX against the Kansas City Chiefs at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Feb 9, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Philadelphia Eagles place kicker Jake Elliott (4) practices before Super Bowl LIX against the Kansas City Chiefs at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
The Philadelphia Eagles demolished the Kansas City Chiefs by a score of 40-22 in New Orleans on Sunday night for the franchise's second Super Bowl victory.

That victory was partially powered by the performance of Eagles kicker Jake Elliott, who connected on four-of-four extra point attempts and went four-for-four on field goal attempts, tying his season high for made field goals. The former Memphis Tiger connected on field goals of 48, 29, 48, and 50 yards inside the Super Dome.

This year, Elliott went 28-for-36 in the regular season and 10-for-11 in the postseason. The 29-year-old ends his eighth season in the NFL (all with the Eagles) after starring for Memphis under Mike Norvell and Justin Fuente.

Memphis Tigers place kicker Jake Elliott (46)
Sep 24, 2016; Memphis, TN, USA; Memphis Tigers place kicker Jake Elliott (46) kicks a extra point during the first half against the Bowling Green Falcons at Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Justin Ford-Imagn Images / Justin Ford-Imagn Images

Elliott scored 445 points as a Tiger, ranking among FBS’ all-time top-10 in scoring by a kicker. Elliott is also the Tigers' record-holder for consecutive PAT made with 202 straight. Additionally, he has kicked four of the five longest field goals in program history, including the top four (56, 54, 53, 53).

The Tigers had three alumni present on the Eagles' active roster for their championship win, including running back Kenneth Gainwell and defensive end Bryce Huff.

