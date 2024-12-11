Former TCU, North Texas QB Chandler Morris Enters Transfer Portal
Chandler Morris, North Texas quarterback, is entering the transfer portal per multiple outlets.
If Morris moves on from Denton, it would mark the fourth school of his college career. Morris began at Oklahoma in 2020 as a redshirt, moved to TCU, where he earned a starting role, and then transferred to North Texas to lead the Mean Green this season.
Morris has had an impressive season at North Texas, throwing for 3,774 yards and 31 touchdowns, leading the team to their first bowl game appearance since the 2022 season. His career totals now stand at 6,000 passing yards, 47 touchdowns, and 17 interceptions, 12 of which were thrown during the 2023 season.
His experience could make him a highly sought-after prospect in the portal, especially for programs seeking a veteran quarterback to make an immediate impact.
According to College Football Network, potential landing spots for Morris include the Tulane Green Wave, Michigan Wolverines, Memphis Tigers, Wake Forest Demon Deacons, or Texas State Bobcats.
The Mean Green will head into their bowl game against Texas State in the SERVPRO First Responder Bowl on January 3 with just one quarterback who has thrown a pass this season: freshman Drew Mestemaker, who totaled 69 yards in four games.
The introduction of NIL and the transfer portal has made it challenging for North Texas to retain quarterbacks. Last December, their starter Chandler Rogers transferred to Cal as a backup. Over the summer, two other quarterbacks on the depth chart, Stone Earle and Reese Mooney, departed, with Earle transferring to Marshall and Mooney heading to Louisiana-Monroe to pursue both football and baseball.
Based on that, the Mean Green may need to adjust their approach to marketing themselves in order to attract new athletes in this new era. Eric Morris' first FBS postseason appearance as a head coach should also help, in that regard.