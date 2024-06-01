G5 Football Daily

How To Watch Army Football In 2024 - Times, Dates, Broadcast Info

Joe Londergan

Dec 9, 2023; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Army Black Knights quarterback Bryson Daily (13) hands off the ball to running back Jakobi Buchanan (33) against the Navy Midshipmen during the second half of the Army-Navy Game at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Danny Wild-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 9, 2023; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Army Black Knights quarterback Bryson Daily (13) hands off the ball to running back Jakobi Buchanan (33) against the Navy Midshipmen during the second half of the Army-Navy Game at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Danny Wild-USA TODAY Sports / Danny Wild-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

2024 is set to be a historic season for West Point football. Army joins the American Athletic Conference after competing as an independent for 123 of their 130 seasons as a program.

Marking the monumental year, in addition to five games on CBS Sports Network, the Black Knights are also set to play four other games on on national television, including the annual Army-Navy Game in December.

Kickoff times have been set for 10 of 12 games on Army's 2024 schedule. That schedule is below. Home games are in bold.

RELATED: Colorado State Football & Colorado Buffaloes Set Kickoff Time For 2024 Rematch

Friday, Aug. 30-Lehigh-6 PM-CBS Sports Network

Saturday, Sept. 7-at Florida Atlantic-12 PM-CBS Sports Network

Saturday, Sept. 21-Rice-12 PM-CBS Sports Network

Thursday, Sept. 26-at Temple-7:30 PM-ESPN

Saturday, Oct. 5-at Tulsa-TBD-TBD

Saturday, Oct. 12-UAB-12 PM-CBS Sports Network

Saturday, Oct. 19-East Carolina-12 PM-ESPN Network TBD

Saturday, Nov. 2-Air Force-12 PM-CBS/Paramount+

Saturday, Nov. 9-at North Texas-TBD-TBD

Saturday, Nov. 23-Notre Dame (Yankee Stadium)-7 PM-NBC/Peacock

Saturday, Nov. 30-UTSA-12 PM-CBS Sports Network

Saturday, Dec. 14-Navy (Commanders Field in Landover, MD)-3 PM-CBS/Paramount+

RELATED: American Athletic Conference Name Football Award After Mike Aresco

Per a press release from West Point, kickoff times and television networks for Army’s away contests at Tulsa (Oct. 5) and North Texas (Nov. 9) will be announced in a 12-day window leading up to each of those games.

Army’s first American Athletic Conference contest at FAU (Sept. 7) will be aired on CBS Sports Network. In a corresponding move, Army will play on an ESPN network at home once this season vs. East Carolina (Oct. 19) with the network designation (ESPN2, ESPNU or ESPN+) coming later.

The Black Knights are 36-8 at Michie Stadium since the 2017 season. All of Army's home games will be played at 12 PM, except for the season opener against Lehigh, which kicks at 6 PM.

The Army-Navy game, a non-conference matchup despite the two being in the same league now, is set for 3 PM on CBS. It is once again scheduled as the only FBS game that day.

Published
Joe Londergan

JOE LONDERGAN

Joe covers college sports from the Group of Five ranks and beyond. He has worked in the sports industry since 2008, earned a bachelor's degree from the University of Louisville, and a Master's degree from Seattle University.