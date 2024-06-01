How To Watch Army Football In 2024 - Times, Dates, Broadcast Info
2024 is set to be a historic season for West Point football. Army joins the American Athletic Conference after competing as an independent for 123 of their 130 seasons as a program.
Marking the monumental year, in addition to five games on CBS Sports Network, the Black Knights are also set to play four other games on on national television, including the annual Army-Navy Game in December.
Kickoff times have been set for 10 of 12 games on Army's 2024 schedule. That schedule is below. Home games are in bold.
Friday, Aug. 30-Lehigh-6 PM-CBS Sports Network
Saturday, Sept. 7-at Florida Atlantic-12 PM-CBS Sports Network
Saturday, Sept. 21-Rice-12 PM-CBS Sports Network
Thursday, Sept. 26-at Temple-7:30 PM-ESPN
Saturday, Oct. 5-at Tulsa-TBD-TBD
Saturday, Oct. 12-UAB-12 PM-CBS Sports Network
Saturday, Oct. 19-East Carolina-12 PM-ESPN Network TBD
Saturday, Nov. 2-Air Force-12 PM-CBS/Paramount+
Saturday, Nov. 9-at North Texas-TBD-TBD
Saturday, Nov. 23-Notre Dame (Yankee Stadium)-7 PM-NBC/Peacock
Saturday, Nov. 30-UTSA-12 PM-CBS Sports Network
Saturday, Dec. 14-Navy (Commanders Field in Landover, MD)-3 PM-CBS/Paramount+
Per a press release from West Point, kickoff times and television networks for Army’s away contests at Tulsa (Oct. 5) and North Texas (Nov. 9) will be announced in a 12-day window leading up to each of those games.
Army’s first American Athletic Conference contest at FAU (Sept. 7) will be aired on CBS Sports Network. In a corresponding move, Army will play on an ESPN network at home once this season vs. East Carolina (Oct. 19) with the network designation (ESPN2, ESPNU or ESPN+) coming later.
The Black Knights are 36-8 at Michie Stadium since the 2017 season. All of Army's home games will be played at 12 PM, except for the season opener against Lehigh, which kicks at 6 PM.
The Army-Navy game, a non-conference matchup despite the two being in the same league now, is set for 3 PM on CBS. It is once again scheduled as the only FBS game that day.