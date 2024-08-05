Memphis & Boise State Lead in Coaches Poll Votes Among G5 Teams
The preseason LBM Coaches Poll was released on Monday, sharing who most of FBS college football's top coaches think will lead the pack in the 2024 college football season. Georgia, Ohio State, Oregon, Texas, and Alabama round out the top five.
While some fans may not be all that surprised, no teams from the Group of Five were included in the Top 25. However, Memphis and Boise State were the two programs who came closest.
Memphis scored 44 points in the poll, leading all G5 teams. Iowa came in at #25 with 148 points in the poll. The Tigers finished the 2023 season with a 10-3 record and led July's preseason AAC media poll, making them the favorites to win the conference.
Boise State were right behind Memphis with 30 points in the poll. The Broncos are favored to win the Mountain West Conference again after claiming the title last year.
At the end of the 2024 regular season, the G5 conference champion ranked the highest in the College Football Playoff selection committee's rankings will receive a spot in the twelve team playoff. Memphis and Boise State are among the favorites to claim that spot.