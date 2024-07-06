Memphis Football: Another National Outlet Projects Tigers To College Football Playoff
Entrance into the month of July means that the 2024 college football season is nearly here. This season of course marks the first time that a representative from the Group of Five is guaranteed a spot in the College Football Playoff.
While speculation on who that representative will be has been a major topic this offseason, Sporting News released a projection this week that puts Memphis into the expanded 12-team field. The Athletic also projected Memphis to reach the postseason as the G5 playoff representative.
Sporting News' Bill Bender did not give an in-depth evaluation of Memphis, but noted "Memphis is the best bet to get the fifth automatic bid out of the American Athletic Conference."
Bender projected every bowl game and playoff game. His projected playoff seeds are:
1. Georgia, 2. Ohio State, 3. Utah, 4. Florida State, 5. Texas, 6. Notre Dame, 7. Oregon, 8. Alabama, 9. Clemson, 10. Ole Miss, 11. Michigan, 12. Memphis
In this scenario, Memphis would travel to Austin to face the Texas Longhorns in the first round of the playoffs. First-round games would be hosted in on-campus venues beginning this season.
Head coach Ryan Silverfield leads the Tigers in 2024, which will be his fifth at the helm. He has amassed a 31-18 record in that time with the Tigers.
Memphis will have their first chance to start the 2024 season with a win on August 31 against North Alabama.