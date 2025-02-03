Memphis Football Loses Director of Recruiting to Texas Longhorns
Memphis football are expected to lose a key member of their off-field staff as Texas is set to hire Tigers’ Director of Recruiting Josh Dunson, according to a report from 247Sports' Matt Zenitz.
Dunson spent the 2024 season at Memphis, where he helped the Tigers sign the top-ranked recruiting class in the AAC that featured one four-star and 18 three-star recruits.
It’s unclear whether Dunson will keep the same role with the Longhorns on Steve Sarkisian’s staff, as the program already has Taylor Searels in the Director of Recruiting role and Texas recently inked General Manager Brandon Harris to a new contract as well that will make him one of the highest-paid GMs in college football.
Prior to joining Ryan Silverfield’s staff, Dunson worked as a Recruiting Specialist at Georgia Tech for a season. He graduated from Georgia State University in 2021.
The Tigers’ 2024 and 2025 classes were both ranked among the top-70 in the nation, per 247Sports and among the best in the American Athletic Conference. 2025’s class was rated as the top-ranked in the American, which included consensus four-star quarterback Antwan Hill and four-star wide receiver Xavier Johnson.
