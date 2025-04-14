Memphis Football Loses Linebacker A.J. Pena To Transfer Portal
After a few short months with the Memphis football program, linebacker A.J. Pena is back in the transfer portal.
Pena announced via X on Sunday that he will enter the portal when it officially opens on Wednesday, April 16. He has one season of eligibility remaining.
Prior to transferring to Memphis in December, Pena spent three seasons at Rhode Island. He enjoyed a breakout season in 2024, his first as a full-time starter for the Rams. He made 82 tackles with 22.5 TFLs, 12.5 sacks, two fumble recoveries and two pass breakups last season, earning first team FCS All-American honors from the AP and three other outlets. The New Jersey native also helped Rhode Island to a CAA title and a spot in the FCS playoffs in 2024.
Rhode Island listed the edge rusher's measurements at 6'2" and 243 pounds. He entered the transfer portal following the 2024 season and committed to Memphis in late December.
The transfer portal closes on April 25.