Memphis Football: Tigers Hang On for 27-20 Friday Night Win Over Rice
Ryan Silverfield's Memphis Tigers bounced back this week after a disappointing loss to UTSA. The Tigers managed a 27-20 win over the Rice Owls Friday night at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium.
Seth Henigan threw for 159 yards with one touchdown and an interception, but really it was the Tigers running game that made the biggest difference, particularly in the second half. Mario Anderson finished with 25 carries for 144 yards of the team's total of 207. Anderson also had a 31-yard catch-and-run in the second quarter.
It was a slow start for the Tigers, who found themselves down 6-0 at the end of the first quarter. However, Memphis finally found some points in the second quarter with a 12-play, 77-yard drive that ended with a nine-yard touchdown pass from Henigan to tight end Brendan Doyle. On their next possession, the Tigers extended the lead with a 73-yard scoring drive that took only 1:39. Anderson had 60-yards from scrimmage on that drive, including a ten-yard touchdown run.
Rice answered with a 27-yard touchdown pass from EJ Warner to Matt Sykes, leaving less than a minute left before the half. That was enough time for Memphis to get into field goal range for Tristian Vandenberg, who hit a 42-yarder to give Memphis a 17-13 lead at the half.
In the third quarter, Rice mounted a 69-yard drive down to the two-yard line, but fumbled the ball away to Chandler Martin. The Memphis offense was unable to convert that turnover into points, however, with no score change in the quarter. Still, that play made a massive difference in what ended up being a one-score game.
To open the fourth quarter, Memphis capped a 92-yard drive with a 14-yard touchdown run by Brandon Thomas. After forcing two more Rice punts, the Tigers added another field goal with 4:23 remaining.
Warner added his second touchdown pass of the night inside the final two minutes to cut the Memphis lead. However, the Tigers just needed to run the clock out with a first down from there.
Now up to 8-2 overall, Memphis face UAB next Saturday, at 8 PM ET on ESPN2. Rice will fall to 3-7 on the season. The Owls' next opponent will also be UAB, but on November 23 after a bye.
