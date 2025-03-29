Memphis Football: What's Ahead For Tigers' Offense in 2025?
Everybody wants to know what life looks like for Memphis Football after Seth Henigan.
The four-year starter finished his quarterback career in the Bluff City as the program’s leader in passing yards (14,266), touchdowns (104) and completions (1,147). The Tigers will need to find a way to replace his 285 passing yards per game by the time the Chattanooga Mocs soar into town this August for the season opener.
Memphis offensive coordinator Tim Cramsey isn’t worried, despite being asked about the Tigers' QB competition constantly and consistently.
“Every spring is a fact-finding deal,” expressed Cramsey. “I’m old enough to say ‘back in the day’, you knew the kids but you wanted to see how they progressed from the year before. Now, you go through every single room on our offense and it’s either young or new.”
Cramsey went on to explain how the Tigers lost most of their offensive production to graduation and quite a bit of their defensive efforts to the portal, making it a pretty clean slate heading into spring.
“Me and Jordan [Hankins] sat down last week and said ‘let's not be jackasses this spring and try to trick each other and do all this crazy stuff’ - we need to find out who can run and catch and tackle,” said Cramsey. “And then we can do all that other stuff in summer and fall camp.”
For the quarterback room specifically, Cramsey will need to sort through the skills each of the four candidates possess and find the best fit to lead the Tigers to victory next year.
At a glance, the room is heavy on talent, with each guy bringing a different flavor and feel to the table.
“We’re going to be a lot more athletic at quarterback, not better or worse, just a different style of player,” shared Cramsey. “It’s gonna be fun and it’s gonna be a good competition - it’s a stacked room.”
First, you have Brendon Lewis, the redshirt senior with 36 college football starts under his belt at schools like Colorado and Nevada - a real veteran quarterback with experience and acumen to get the job done.
Then you have Harris Boyd, a redshirt sophomore from Rowlett, TX who is methodical and smart, but not overly dynamic - he’s Seth Henigan lite. He knows the offense and he’s been with Cramsey three years waiting patiently for his turn.
Next you have the young gun from College Station: Arrinton Maiden, a redshirt freshman who is a 6-foot-4, 225-pound “freak” and has the strongest arm of anyone Cramsey has ever had the pleasure of coaching. Plus, he can run 21 miles per hour.
Then, we have freshman phenom Antwann Hill Jr., better known as AJ, a highly recruited, four-star quarterback from Georgia and the third-highest-rated recruit in program history - a big get for head coach Ryan Silverfield. Hill chose Memphis over Florida and other blue-blood college football schools, a testament to what Silverfield and Cramsey have built in the 901.
“He’s put on 15 pounds since he got to Memphis - he’s 229 pounds right now,” Cramsey said of Hill. “He can make every throw and he’s smart and has a great football IQ and he does nothing but study the game. He’s picked up the offense as well as anyone I’ve been around.”
They will all get a chance, they will all get reps with the first team, but really the spot is Lewis’ to lose. Memphis went out and got the redshirt senior for a reason - the Tigers' need to play mistake-free football this year on their quest for a College Football Playoff bid.
“They are all doing a good job,” said Cramsey. “Brendon has a natural leadership skill to him. AJ maybe young but he’s an alpha male in the best way. Arrington is the same type of guy, he’s a great leader, raised by a single mother so he’s been the man of the house for a long time - he’s much more mature than 18 years old. And then Harris is a lot like Seth - he’s really stepped up trying to be a leader because he knows that will be an advantage for him.”
The one dark cloud over the whole experience: the transfer portal, closing the day before the Tiger’s Spring Game. But Cramsey is a straight shooter and has made it clear to his players how he feels about the portal.
“Right or wrong, I’m known in the recruiting world, maybe to a fault, as an honest person,” shared Cramsey. “We lost four guys in my three years here to the portal because they needed to go play elsewhere. I don’t disagree with that in the quarterback room when the spots are not open.”
But this isn’t three years ago and Cramsey has been very firm that it is a competition - one that Lewis has an experiential advantage in.
“If we played tonight, Lewis would be the guy under center,” said Cramsey.
With four weeks left of spring ball, there’s still plenty of miles to go before these QBs sleep, and a whole offense for Cramsey to also focus on.
“This year is going to be base football, base plays, put the guys in bad situations and see if they can fight their way out,” admitted Cramsey. “And that’s what we gotta do in these next four to five weeks to even know who we are next year.”
Back to the basics. Yes, he may look and sometimes sound like he tells his kids that fundamentals are the building blocks of fun, but Tim Cramsey is really just a guy who likes to enjoy life, spend time with his family, coach good kids and call the occasional fullback play.
“We do have a fullback, his name is Matt Adcock, he’s a JUCO tight end that we brought in - I nicknamed him ‘Meat’ already,” joked Cramsey.
Cramsey’s track record with quarterbacks is proven, from RJ Toman (New Hampshire) to Dakota Prukop (Montana State) to Grant Wells (Marshall) to Henigan himself.
So if you hear someone ask how Memphis is going to replace Seth Henigan, just tell them to "T.C." - "Trust Cramsey."