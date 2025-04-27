Memphis Quarterback Seth Henigan Signs With Jacksonville Jaguars
Following the 2025 NFL Draft, the Jacksonville Jaguars signed former Memphis quarterback Seth Henigan as an undrafted free agent.
In his four seasons at Memphis, breaking multiple program records along the way, Henigan completed 1,147 passes for 14,266 yards, 104 touchdowns and 31 interceptions. Each year he threw for over 3,000 yards and 20 touchdowns.
His best season came in 2023, completing 318 passes for 3,883 yards, 32 touchdowns and nine intercpetions. He led the American Athletic Conference in completions, passing yards and touchdowns.
He finished the season (2023) ranked fourth in the NCAA in passing yards, fifth in passing touchdowns, seventh in total offense (319.8), seventh in points responsible for (226), eighth in points responsible for per game (17.4), eighth in completions per game (24.46), ninth in passing yards per game (298.7), 19th in completion percentage (.668) and 22nd in passing efficiency (153.7)
Last season, Henigan completed 309 passes for 3,502 yards, 25 touchdowns and six interceptions. He finished second behind North Texas' Chandler Morris in passing yards and touchdowns.
Henigan, in all likelihood, won't be the starting quarterback for the Jaguars given Trevor Lawrence is there and recently signed a long-term deal to remain in Jacksonville, but he provides a strong backup option given his extensive experience with the Tigers.