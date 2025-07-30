G5 Football Daily

Memphis & Tulane Lead American Conference With 5 Names on East-West Shrine Bowl 1000

Joe Londergan

Quarterback Brendon Lewis (2) rushes with the ball during a Memphis Tigers football spring game between the blue and gray team on Saturday, April 26, 2025 at Simmons Liberty Bank Stadium in Memphis, Tenn.
Quarterback Brendon Lewis (2) rushes with the ball during a Memphis Tigers football spring game between the blue and gray team on Saturday, April 26, 2025 at Simmons Liberty Bank Stadium in Memphis, Tenn. / Stu Boyd II-The Commercial Appeal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The East-West Shrine Bowl is a college football all-star event that will take place at Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas on January 27, 2026, featuring several high profile prospects hoping to hear their names called in the 2026 NFL Draft.

22 players from the American Conference were recognized on the 2026 East-West Shrine Bowl 1000 - a list noting players that are already on the radar of scouts at the popular college all-star game. The Memphis Tigers and Tulane Green Wave led the way in the league with five each. Navy were just behind with four and South Florida had three. Army, East Carolina, North Texas, Tulsa, and UTSA had one name on the list each.

Army
Jaydan Mayes - Cornerback

East Carolina
Emmanuel Poku - Guard

Memphis
Chris Adams - Tackle
Travis Burke - Tackle
Austin Gentle - Center
Brendon Lewis - Quarterback
Gianni Spetic - Kicker

Navy
Eli Heidenreich - Wide Receiver
Blake Horvath - Quarterback
Luke Pirris - EDGE
Ben Purvis - Guard

North Texas
Briceon Hayes - EDGE

South Florida
Byrum Brown - Quarterback
De'Shawn Rucker - Cornerback
Jhalyn Shuler - Linebacker

Tulane
Derrick Graham - Tackle
Jack Hollifield - Center
Santana Hopper - Defensive Tackle
Shadre Hurst - Guard
Maurice Westmoreland - EDGE

Tulsa
Ray Coney - Linebacker

UTSA
Robert Henry - Running Back

Home/AAC