Michigan Wolverines Hire Charlotte Defensive Line Coach David Denham
First year Charlotte head coach Tim Albin loses a member of his coaching staff in the midst of spring as defensive tackles coach David Denham will leave the 49ers’ staff, taking a role under Sherrone Moore at Michigan. The move was first reported by Matt Zenitz and Chris Hummer of 247 Sports.
Denham was set to be part of Albin’s initial staff with the Niners after spending the previous four seasons at Western Michigan, where he served as Broncos’ defensive line coach and recruiting coordinator.
The Indianapolis, Indiana native played collegiately at Ball State and began his coaching career at the Division III level.
Denham helped coach the Broncos to one of the top pass rushes in the MAC during the 2022 campaign. Western Michigan’s defensive line was able to record 31 sacks on the season and saw two defensive linemen earn All-MAC honors in Second Team selections Braden Fiske and Andre Carter.
Denham's work with the interior line helped produce NFL draft pick Braden Fiske, who went on to be a second-round pick after his time at Western Michigan and later Florida State.
Denham also contributed to the development of second round draft pick Marshawn Kneeland in 2024. In the 2023 season, Dunham's defensive line recorded 14 of the team's 25 sacks and saw the emergence of defensive end Corey Wakler and interior lineman Mason Nelson.
Charlotte enters their first season under Albin after a disappointing 6-16 mark in two seasons under former head coach Biff Poggi.