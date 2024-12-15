Navy Football Beats #22 Army 31-13 in 125th Meeting
For the first time since 2019, the Navy Midshipmen are in sole possession of the Commander-in-Chief’s Trophy.
Navy upset the #22 Black Knights 31-13 on Saturday in the 125th edition of the Army-Navy game in Landover, Maryland. The Midshipmen hand Army just their second loss of the season, while moving to 9-3 in their best campaign in half a decade..
“We’ve still got a football team in Annapolis.”
Navy head coach Brian Newberry’s words cut sharp after the Mids manhandled Army, holding them to just 178 yards of offense and keeping the Black Knight’s signal caller Bryson Daily at bay. Daily finished with day 7-16 for 65 yards and one touchdown in addition to his 19 carries for just 52 yards. Not bad for a rush defense that finished in the bottom third of the NCAA last year.
In a beautiful twist of fate, turnovers, specifically interceptions, played a major role in the Midshipmen's victory - something that had plagued Newberry’s team in all three of its losses this season. But Navy forced Daily into three interceptions and capitalized with 10 points off of those turnovers.
While the coaching staff deserves praise for an effective game plan, near-perfect play calling and excellent in-game adjustments, Coach Newberry gave his players all the credit. Arguably, nobody deserves that more than quarterback Blake Horavth, who finished 4-9 for 107 yards and two touchdowns and added 25 carries for 204 yards and another two touchdowns. The Heisman chants after the game were hard to ignore and in a different world, Horvath might have been choppering over to Times Square after the game. But this year, the junior quarterback will have to settle for singing second, which honestly might be the preferred prize. After all, the Commander-in-Chief’s trophy is 17 inches taller and 30 pounds heavier.
