Navy Football: Mids Fall At Rice After 5-Hour Weather Delay
After a total weather delay of five hours and six minutes, Brian Newberry's Navy Midshipmen dropped their second consecutive game on Saturday night.
Only a few days after firing head coach Mike Bloomgren, the Rice Owls sent Navy packing with a 24-10 loss under the direction of interim head coach Pete Alamar. Running back Dean Connors had a standout night, carrying the ball 18 times for 105 yards and two touchdowns.
The Navy offense started slow and never fully recovered, while Rice scored on their second, third, and fourth possessions of the game to jump out to a 17-0 lead.
Mids' star quarterback Blake Horvath completed ten passes on 21 attempts for 120 yards with two interceptions, while also rushing for 64 yards and a touchdown on 16 carries. In total, the Navy offense accumulated 260 yards, a season low for them.
Rice improve to 3-6 on the year, needing to win each of their final three games to earn a postseason bid. Their next game is Friday, November 8 at Memphis. Navy fall to 6-2, and will head to South Florida on Saturday, November 9.
