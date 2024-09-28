Navy Football: Mids Move To 4-0 With Blowout Win Over UAB
Brian Newberry's Navy Midshipmen continued their undefeated start to the 2024 college football season on Saturday with a 41-18 road victory at UAB. It's the program's best start since the 2017 season. Both Army and Navy are 4-0 for the first time since 1945.
Quarterback Blake Horvath threw for 225 yards and two touchdowns, adding 84 yards and a touchdown on the ground.
Navy never trailed, moving them to a 3-0 start in AAC play. Navy scored 41 points on 55 offensive plays in this game. Of those 55 plays, only eight were on third down. Even more unusual for a Navy offense that prides itself on chewing the clock, the Mids had two 75-yard scoring drives of three plays or less. Kicker Nathan Kirkwood also made his first two field goal attempts of the season from 45 and 46 yards out.
Conversely, UAB held the ball for slightly longer than the team that beat them by 23 points, but an inability to finish their possessions in the first half put the Blazers in a hole that they couldn't climb out of. UAB were also called for 11 penalties on the day, adding up to a penalty yardage total of 104.
Navy's season continues next Saturday, October 5 at Air Force with the first game of the season in the battle for the Commander-In-Chief's Trophy. That contest is scheduled for Noon ET on CBS.
For UAB, the Blazers fall to 1-3 on the year. They continue their season on October 5 as they host Tulane at 1 ET.
