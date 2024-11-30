Navy Football: Mids Rally Past ECU in Second Half to Close Regular Season
Brian Newberry's Navy team ended their regular season on a high note on Friday afternoon, taking down the East Carolina Pirates by a score of 34-20. It was a low-scoring affair in the first half, with ECU leading 3-0 nothing at the break. However, both offenses came alive primarily in a fourth quarter that saw 27 points between the two schools.
Both Navy and East Carolina will finish the regular season bowl eligible, the Mids at 8-3 and East Carolina at 7-5. Bowl matchups will be revealed on Sunday, December 8.
No Blake Horvath
Navy starting quarterback Blake Horvath has dealt with a multitude of injuries this season. For the Mids’ regular season finale, Horvath did not play, leaving quarterback duties to Braxton Woodson. Woodson rose to the occasion, completing 12 of 19 passes for 165 yards and a touchdown. The sophomore also carried 15 times for 125 yards and two touchdowns.
Defensive Contributions
While the Navy offense couldn't score early, the defense did more than enough to keep it close until they could. Navy held ECU to just four conversions on 15 third conversion attempts. Senior safety Rayuan Lane III led the way with nine tackles, while senior linebacker Colin Ramos was right behind with eight. Linebacker Kyle Jacob had seven tackles in addition to an interception late in the fourth quarter.
Exceeding Expectations in Annapolis
The win over East Carolina will end a regular season where the Midshipmen turned in a performance better than what many saw coming. With the win, Navy will finish third in the AAC after being picked 11th in the league's preseason poll. Navy also improve upon a 5-7 record from last year and will play in a bowl game for the first time since 2019.
Navy will next face Army in the annual Army-Navy Game on Saturday, Dec. 14 at 3 PM ET at Northwest Stadium in Landover, Maryland.
More Reading Material From G5 Football Daily
FIU Football: Lexington Joseph Looks Back on Time With Panthers
MAC Football Championship Set Between Miami RedHawks and Ohio Bobcats
What The CFP Selection Committee Said About Bumping Army Out of the Top 25