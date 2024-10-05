Navy Football: Mids Roll To 5-0, Take CIC Lead Over Air Force
The Navy Midshipmen continued their fantastic start to the 2024 season on Saturday, beating Air Force 34-7 in Colorado Springs. Navy are now 5-0 to start the season for the first time since 2017. The victory also marks Navy's first win in Colorado Springs since 2012.
Here's what else stood out in Navy's latest victory.
Heidenreich Can Do It All
WR/RB Eli Heidenreich is the first Navy player with at least 100 receiving yards and 100 rushing yards in the same game since 2000. On five targets Saturday, Heidenreich caught five passes for 101 yards and was just short of reaching the end zone for a touchdown. He also rushed six times for 100 yards.
In total, the Navy offense posted 329 yards on the ground, their second-most in the 2024 season, and five touchdowns, tying their season high.
Another Solid Performance From Horvath
Navy quarterback Blake Horvath's strong performance this season has drawn plenty of praise. While his streak of games with a touchdown pass came to an end on Saturday with four, Horvath completed nine passes on 15 attempts for 134 yards. He also continued to showcase his running ability, rushing 18 times for 115 yards and two touchdowns. He's up to ten rushing touchdowns this season.
Mids Strike The First Blow In CIC Battle
The Commander-In-Chief's Trophy is awarded annually to the service academy team who wins the series between Navy, Army, and Air Force. Army won the trophy last season with wins over both the Falcons and the Midshipmen. Navy take their first step towards reclaiming that trophy with this victory. They last won the CIC trophy in 2019. Navy has gone on to win the CIC Trophy 11 of the last 12 times it has beaten Air Force. Air Force face Army on November 2. The Army-Navy game is scheduled for December 14.
Navy will now have a bye week, then will look to make it 6-0 in 2024 on October 19 against Charlotte. Air Force, now 1-4 continue their season on October 12 at New Mexico.
More Reading Material From G5 Football Daily
#23/25 UNLV Falls To Syracuse in First Overtime Game Since 2001
Week 7 - FIU Panthers @ Liberty Flames: How to Watch, Preview, Time, Date, Storylines
TAKEAWAYS: Jax State Scores Most Points Since 2018 in 63-24 Rout of Kennesaw State