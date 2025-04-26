Navy Football: Safety Rayuan Lane III Selected By Jacksonville Jaguars in NFL Draft
Navy safety Rayuan Lane III was selected by the Jacksonville Jaguars in the sixth round of the NFL Draft on Saturday, hearing his name called at the 200th overall selection.
Lane was a three-year starter for the Midshipmen, seeing arguably his best season come as a senior in 2024. He was a first-team All-AAC selection in 2024 with 70 tackles, three forced fumbles, four pass breakups, and two interceptions (one of which he returned for a touchdown).
The Maryland native concluded his productive college career with 244 total tackles, nine tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, seven interceptions, 21 pass breakups, eight forced fumbles, and three fumble recoveries.
Lane was invited to the Reese's Senior Bowl as well as the NFL Scouting Combine earlier this spring, There, he was measured at 5'11" and 200 pounds. He recorded a 40-yard dash of 4.57 seconds, a vertical jump of 37 inches, and a broad jump of 10’ 8’’. He also completed the three-cone drill in 7.1 seconds and a 20-yard shuttle run of 4.28 seconds.
With Lane's selection, he becomes the first Navy player to be drafted since 2020 when running back Malcolm Perry was selected by the Miami Dolphins.